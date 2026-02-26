UGC warns of fake universities in India: Check full list
Just in time for admission season, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has called out 32 fake universities operating across 12 states and Union territories.
Delhi leads with 12 of these unrecognized institutions, including names like All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences and Commercial University Ltd.
Uttar Pradesh comes next, while states like Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Puducherry also make the list.
Fresh additions to the list
Fresh additions include Magic & Art University in Haryana and Bengaluru's Global Human Peace University.
The UGC is urging students to double-check any university before applying—degrees from these places aren't valid under Indian law and won't help with jobs or further studies.
Legal action urged against these fake institutions
Getting a degree from one of these "universities" could seriously mess up your career plans.
The UGC has asked state governments to step in legally against these fakes.
Bottom line: always verify a university's credentials before signing up—your future is worth that extra minute.