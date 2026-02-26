UGC warns of fake universities in India: Check full list India Feb 26, 2026

Just in time for admission season, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has called out 32 fake universities operating across 12 states and Union territories.

Delhi leads with 12 of these unrecognized institutions, including names like All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences and Commercial University Ltd.

Uttar Pradesh comes next, while states like Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Puducherry also make the list.