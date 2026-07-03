UIDAI offers free biometric updates for children's Aadhaar until September India Jul 03, 2026

UIDAI is giving families a chance to update their kids' Aadhaar biometrics for free until September 30, 2026.

If your child is between five and 17, you can head to an enrollment center and get their fingerprints, iris scans, and photo refreshed, so their Aadhaar stays accurate as they grow.