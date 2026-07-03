UIDAI offers free biometric updates for children's Aadhaar until September
India
UIDAI is giving families a chance to update their kids' Aadhaar biometrics for free until September 30, 2026.
If your child is between five and 17, you can head to an enrollment center and get their fingerprints, iris scans, and photo refreshed, so their Aadhaar stays accurate as they grow.
Updated Aadhaar avoids service disruptions
Keeping your child's Aadhaar updated means smooth access to school admissions, exams, scholarships, government schemes, and other services that need Aadhaar verification.
It also helps avoid headaches from outdated info causing service disruptions, especially when it comes to things like education or official paperwork.