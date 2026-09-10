UIDAI plans Aadhaar access for overseas Indians, Saurabh Vijay says
India
Big news for overseas Indians: UIDAI plans to extend Aadhaar access to overseas Indians.
Announced by CEO Saurabh Vijay at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, this move is all about making it easier for people abroad to use Indian services and stay connected with home, no matter where they are.
UIDAI plans global upgrades and partnerships
Aadhaar plans to make it accessible to overseas Indians, helping them tap into financial and tech platforms worldwide.
To make this work smoothly, UIDAI plans to upgrade its systems to meet global standards and teaming up with international partners.
UIDAI CEO Saurabh Vijay says these upgrades are crucial for building trust and ensuring the system's adaptability in diverse global contexts.