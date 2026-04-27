UIDAI says Aadhaar verifies identity but cannot confirm birthdate India Apr 27, 2026

If you've ever tried using your Aadhaar card to prove your birthdate, here's the deal: UIDAI just clarified that while Aadhaar works as ID, it can't be used as solid evidence for when you were born.

So if someone asks for official birthdate verification, you'll need another document.

The UIDAI says that in case of a dispute over the date of birth in Aadhaar, the burden of proof lies with the Aadhaar number holder, while individual Aadhaar User Agencies (AUAs) and e-KYC User Agencies (KUAs) decide whether Aadhaar should be accepted for establishing date of birth.