UIDAI to make Aadhaar internationally accessible for NRIs and OCIs
UIDAI is working on making Aadhaar more accessible for nonresident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizens of India (OCIs).
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, UIDAI's CEO said it is working on interoperability and legal/policy changes to make Aadhaar international, hoping this will help more OCIs use the system and encourage investment in India.
NRIs must visit India for biometrics
UIDAI is working on making Aadhaar more international for NRIs and OCIs.
For NRIs with an Indian passport, applying is pretty straightforward: no need to wait 182 days, but they still have to visit a center in India for biometrics.
OCIs have it tougher: they need to live in India for 182 days before applying, plus bring extra documents.
The changes aim to make identity verification smoother no matter where you are.