UIDAI to make Aadhaar internationally accessible for NRIs and OCIs

UIDAI is working on making Aadhaar more international for NRIs and OCIs.

For NRIs with an Indian passport, applying is pretty straightforward: no need to wait 182 days, but they still have to visit a center in India for biometrics.

OCIs have it tougher: they need to live in India for 182 days before applying, plus bring extra documents.

The changes aim to make identity verification smoother no matter where you are.