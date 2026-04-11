UIDAI updates Aadhaar to list Ladakh as separate union territory
Aadhaar cards for Ladakh residents now officially say Ladakh instead of Jammu and Kashmir, thanks to a recent update by UIDAI.
This change recognizes Ladakh as a separate union territory, a move people have been waiting for since 2019.
The push came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena took serious note of the issue and directed the Ladakh administration to resolve it quickly.
Ladakh administration updated Aadhaar centrally
To make things easier, the Ladakh administration and UIDAI updated everyone's records centrally using PIN codes specific to Ladakh, so residents didn't have to line up at Aadhaar centers.
These PIN codes were double-checked with India Post, making sure addresses are accurate.
Now, locals can use their Aadhaar cards as valid ID without any mix-ups, and Ladakh finally gets proper recognition in official data.