UIDAI updates Aadhaar to list Ladakh as separate union territory India Apr 11, 2026

Aadhaar cards for Ladakh residents now officially say Ladakh instead of Jammu and Kashmir, thanks to a recent update by UIDAI.

This change recognizes Ladakh as a separate union territory, a move people have been waiting for since 2019.

The push came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena took serious note of the issue and directed the Ladakh administration to resolve it quickly.