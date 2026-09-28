Ujjain to demolish 272 structures including part of Shahi Masjid
Ujjain is in the spotlight after 272 structures, including part of the 600-year-old Shahi Masjid, were marked for demolition for a major road-widening project ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Mela.
The move sparked protests and clashes at the mosque site, with some locals helping out while others voiced strong opposition.
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi called for more respect toward public sentiment and suggested looking at alternative routes.
Kalawati Yadav says road widening essential
All this demolition is part of a bigger push to get Ujjain ready for millions of pilgrims, with new ghats and upgraded infrastructure in the works.
The Ujjain Municipal Corporation Chairperson, Kalawati Yadav, says these changes are "With millions of devotees expected, road widening has become essential," for hosting such a massive event.
Interestingly, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav even led by example: he kicked things off by letting his own ancestral home be demolished.