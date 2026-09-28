Ujjain to demolish 272 structures including part of Shahi Masjid

Ujjain is in the spotlight after 272 structures, including part of the 600-year-old Shahi Masjid, were marked for demolition for a major road-widening project ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Mela.

The move sparked protests and clashes at the mosque site, with some locals helping out while others voiced strong opposition.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi called for more respect toward public sentiment and suggested looking at alternative routes.