UK: Coastguard warns of dangerous tides on north coast
Heads up if you're heading to the beach in Devon or Cornwall today (Tuesday, August 26, 2025): Coastguards have issued a warning about rough sea conditions.
High spring tides, big waves from Hurricane Erin's swell, and strong offshore winds are pushing water levels higher than usual.
Lifeguards may red-flag many north coast beaches
Lifeguards are likely to red-flag many north coast beaches, meaning swimming could be off-limits—even if the skies look clear.
On Monday alone, rescue teams dealt with 38 incidents, many to rescue people cut off by tides.
Strong rip currents and sudden surges make things risky for swimmers and surfers, so it's smart to stick to lifeguard advice and check tide times before you head out.