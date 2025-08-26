UK: Coastguard warns of dangerous tides on north coast

Lifeguards may red-flag many north coast beaches

Lifeguards are likely to red-flag many north coast beaches, meaning swimming could be off-limits—even if the skies look clear.

On Monday alone, rescue teams dealt with 38 incidents, many to rescue people cut off by tides.

Strong rip currents and sudden surges make things risky for swimmers and surfers, so it's smart to stick to lifeguard advice and check tide times before you head out.