UK diesel prices drop 17p per liter after June agreement

RAC says UK drivers pay more

During the conflict, diesel and gasoline hit record highs: 191.54 pence and 159.53 pence per liter.

By late June, they'd dropped to 167.14 pence for diesel and 151.40 pence for gasoline as oil prices stabilized.

The RAC points out that pump prices are still higher than before the conflict because it takes time for savings to reach drivers due to transport delays (but you can use the government's Fuel Finder tool to hunt for better deals near you).