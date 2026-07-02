UK diesel prices drop 17p per liter after June agreement
Diesel just got a lot cheaper in the UK prices fell by 17 pence per liter in June, the biggest monthly drop since 2000.
This comes after months of expensive fuel caused by the US-Israel war with Iran earlier this year.
Thanks to a new diplomatic agreement signed in June, energy markets have calmed down and prices are finally easing.
RAC says UK drivers pay more
During the conflict, diesel and gasoline hit record highs: 191.54 pence and 159.53 pence per liter.
By late June, they'd dropped to 167.14 pence for diesel and 151.40 pence for gasoline as oil prices stabilized.
The RAC points out that pump prices are still higher than before the conflict because it takes time for savings to reach drivers due to transport delays (but you can use the government's Fuel Finder tool to hunt for better deals near you).