U.K.-India deal enables India's 1st tariff-free Scottish salmon shipment

Bengaluru just received India's first-ever tariff-free shipment of Scottish salmon, thanks to the new U.K.-India trade deal that kicked in on July 15.

This agreement drops the old 33% import tax, making it easier for UK exporters to sell here and more affordable for Indian buyers.

The shipment was officially welcomed by Owen Richards, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru, at Sashimi Foods's facility.