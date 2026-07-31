U.K.-India deal enables India's 1st tariff-free Scottish salmon shipment
Bengaluru just received India's first-ever tariff-free shipment of Scottish salmon, thanks to the new U.K.-India trade deal that kicked in on July 15.
This agreement drops the old 33% import tax, making it easier for UK exporters to sell here and more affordable for Indian buyers.
The shipment was officially welcomed by Owen Richards, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru, at Sashimi Foods's facility.
Potential £130m Scottish salmon exports
The initial batch, fresh-farmed salmon from Bakkafrost Scotland, was brought in by Sashimi Foods and is worth $801.81.
Over the next decade, this deal could open up up to £130 million in new export opportunities for Scottish salmon, which was already the U.K.'s top food export with over £828 million in sales last year.
Sashimi Foods's CEO Kedarnath Reddy said his company was among the first Indian businesses to benefit from the agreement.