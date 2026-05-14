UK NCA probing about 200 online 'com' cases, teen ordered
The U.K.'s National Crime Agency (NCA) is investigating about 200 cases where online gangs of mostly teenage boys, known as "com" groups, use social media to blackmail and pressure young girls into self-harm and abuse.
One member of the "764" gang, just 16 years old, was found to have targeted at least 50 to 100 children, including children as far afield as North America, and was given an 18-month rehabilitation order restricting internet access and banning device use after 22:00 as part of his sentence.
NCA says 65 children safeguarded
Arrests relating to 764 have been made for child abuse, kidnapping and murder in at least eight countries.
The NCA reported 65 children as safeguarded as a result of a Joint Task Force.
Officers say these groups often attract lonely boys who compete over who can cause more harm.
The NCA urges parents to talk openly with their children about online safety and keep an eye on their digital lives.