UK NCA probing about 200 online 'com' cases, teen ordered India May 14, 2026

The U.K.'s National Crime Agency (NCA) is investigating about 200 cases where online gangs of mostly teenage boys, known as "com" groups, use social media to blackmail and pressure young girls into self-harm and abuse.

One member of the "764" gang, just 16 years old, was found to have targeted at least 50 to 100 children, including children as far afield as North America, and was given an 18-month rehabilitation order restricting internet access and banning device use after 22:00 as part of his sentence.