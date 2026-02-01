UK private schools targeted in email scam
Parents at UK private schools have been targeted by a sneaky email scam that tricks them into paying school fees to fraudsters.
A recent survey of 100 school finance officers found every school had faced at least one attack in the past five years, reporting an average of five scam incidents over five years — roughly one per year.
Scammers hack or mimic official emails
Scammers hack or mimic official emails around major fee deadlines, offering fake "discounts" to get parents to pay early—straight into fraudulent accounts.
Even though 80% of schools offer safer Direct Debits, many still rely on manual bank transfers and emails, making it easier for scammers.
Worryingly, 69% of bursars say attacks are rising and a third aren't confident in their security.