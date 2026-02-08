UK weather: Yellow rain warning issued; 88 flood warnings in place
Heads up: The Met Office just put out a yellow warning for heavy rain from Cornwall to Portsmouth—including cities like Exeter, Cardiff, and Swansea—starting Monday afternoon through midnight.
At the same time, 88 flood warnings and 223 flood alerts are in place; the Environment Agency says the warnings are mostly across southwest England and the East and West Midlands.
More downpours could mean flooded homes, power cuts, tricky travel
With rain reported somewhere in the Met Office network every day so far this year (January was 50% wetter than usual in parts of southwest England and South Wales), the ground's already soaked.
More downpours—up to 50mm on higher ground—could mean flooded homes, power cuts, and tricky travel.
And with no dry spell in sight, locals are being told to stay alert for more disruptions ahead.