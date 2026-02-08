UK weather: Yellow rain warning issued; 88 flood warnings in place

More downpours could mean flooded homes, power cuts, tricky travel

With rain reported somewhere in the Met Office network every day so far this year (January was 50% wetter than usual in parts of southwest England and South Wales), the ground's already soaked.

More downpours—up to 50mm on higher ground—could mean flooded homes, power cuts, and tricky travel.

And with no dry spell in sight, locals are being told to stay alert for more disruptions ahead.