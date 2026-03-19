'Possibly orchestrated': Ukraine responds after 6 nationals arrested by NIA

Ukraine has expressed "serious concern" over the arrest of six of its nationals by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) . The NIA had arrested these individuals, along with a US national, Matthew Aaron VanDyke, from airports in Delhi , Lucknow and Kolkata on March 13. They are currently in NIA custody until March 27. The arrests were based on information provided by Russian authorities, per HT.

Denial and demand Ukraine denies allegations of state-sponsored terrorism "Taking into account publicly available information in the case concerning the detention of six citizens of Ukraine, including media reports indicating that the initiation of this proceeding was prompted by information provided by the Russian side, the Embassy of Ukraine....expresses serious concern regarding the presence of circumstances that point to a possible orchestrated and politically motivated nature of this case, as evidenced, in particular, by the facts known at this stage," the Ukrainian mission in India said in a statement.

Accusations Ukraine accuses Russia of trying to drive a wedge In its statement, Ukraine accused Russia of trying to drive a wedge between Ukraine and India. It said any attempt to use this case against Ukraine or sow distrust in bilateral relations "appears to be a deliberate effort to harm the bilateral partnership." The Ukrainian side said it expects Indian authorities to ensure legality, transparency, and respect for international law in this process.

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Allegations NIA alleges illegal entry into Myanmar for pre-scheduled training The NIA has alleged that the seven individuals entered India on tourist visas and traveled to Mizoram without required permits. From Mizoram, they illegally entered Myanmar. According to the NIA, the individuals allegedly "entered Myanmar illegally and they were to conduct a pre-scheduled training for Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups (EAGs), known to support terror organizations/gangs operating in India in the domain of drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology, etc., targeting the Myanmar Junta."

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