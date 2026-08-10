Umar Ahmed's convoy allegedly breaches tolls during Lucknow jail escort
Umar Ahmed, son of Atiq Ahmed, is back in the spotlight after his convoy allegedly smashed through two toll barriers and threatened staff while being brought from Lucknow Jail for his brother's funeral on August 8.
Reports say the vehicles did not pay at the Nawabganj Toll Plaza in Prayagraj and the Kotila Akhtiyari Toll Plaza in Pratapgarh, and drove recklessly, putting workers at risk.
FIRs filed after Nawabganj, Kotila incidents
At Nawabganj Toll Plaza, more than 28 vehicles reportedly forced their way through without paying, with some members abusing and threatening employees.
A similar incident happened earlier at Kotila Akhtiyari Toll Plaza in Pratapgarh; this time, a Thar and a Scorpio nearly hit a worker.
Police have registered FIRs based on complaints from toll staff, and investigations are ongoing.