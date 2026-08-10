Umar Ahmed's convoy allegedly breaches tolls during Lucknow jail escort

Umar Ahmed, son of Atiq Ahmed, is back in the spotlight after his convoy allegedly smashed through two toll barriers and threatened staff while being brought from Lucknow Jail for his brother's funeral on August 8.

Reports say the vehicles did not pay at the Nawabganj Toll Plaza in Prayagraj and the Kotila Akhtiyari Toll Plaza in Pratapgarh, and drove recklessly, putting workers at risk.