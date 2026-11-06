Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam move Supreme Court seeking bail

In January, the SC granted bail to five other co-accused but rejected the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam.

Justice Aravind Kumar pronouncing the judgment, held that Khalid and Imam "stand on a qualitatively different footing" from the remaining accused.

However, the court allowed both to renew their prayer for bail upon completion of the examination of the protected witnesses or upon the expiry of one year from the date of the order, whichever occurs earlier.