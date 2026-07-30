Umar Khalid seeks Delhi High Court bail in 2020 riots
India
Activist and former JNU student leader Umar Khalid is asking the Delhi High Court for bail in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots alleged larger conspiracy case, after a lower court said no earlier this month.
He's been locked up since September 2020 and feels the trial is dragging on, even though it's been more than six months since the Supreme Court last turned down his bail request.
Delhi HC to hear Khalid Friday
The High Court will hear Khalid's plea this Friday, with Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Vikas Mahajan presiding.
Prosecutors are pushing back, saying there has been "no significant change in circumstances since the Supreme Court's earlier order."