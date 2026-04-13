Umar Khalid seeks SC review of 2020 Delhi riots bail
Umar Khalid, who has been in jail over the 2020 Delhi riots case, is now asking the Supreme Court to reconsider its earlier decision to deny him bail.
His lawyer, Kapil Sibal, pushed for a fresh look at the case and requested an open court hearing.
The main reason for his earlier bail denial? The court said Khalid's alleged role in the conspiracy was more serious than others who got conditional bail.
Umar Khalid faces UAPA charge
The Supreme Court had pointed out that both Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stood on a higher footing in the hierarchy of participation based on evidence presented, while five others, like Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider, were granted bail since their involvement seemed less direct.
Khalid faces charges under a tough anti-terror law (UAPA) for allegedly threatening national unity.
Now, before a bench of Justice Aravind Kumar, the matter was mentioned before a bench of Justice Aravind Kumar, and an open court hearing was sought.