Umar Khalid seeks SC review of 2020 Delhi riots bail India Apr 13, 2026

Umar Khalid, who has been in jail over the 2020 Delhi riots case, is now asking the Supreme Court to reconsider its earlier decision to deny him bail.

His lawyer, Kapil Sibal, pushed for a fresh look at the case and requested an open court hearing.

The main reason for his earlier bail denial? The court said Khalid's alleged role in the conspiracy was more serious than others who got conditional bail.