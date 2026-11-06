Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam seek SC bail in Delhi riots
India
Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy, have gone to the Supreme Court with new bail requests.
They've been in custody since late 2020 without trial completion and argue that this goes against their right to a speedy trial.
Their earlier bail pleas were denied under strict anti-terror laws.
SC must weigh anti-terror laws, rights
Khalid and Imam are accused of planning riots during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act but say they were only protesting peacefully.
They're allowed to apply for bail again because a one-year waiting period is ending.
Now, the Supreme Court has to decide how to balance tough anti-terror laws with basic rights, a decision that could shape what happens next for both men.