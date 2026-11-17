Umar Nisar Dar, Lateef Bhat named in Kulgam CRPF attack
After an attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, left three personnel injured, investigators pieced things together using CCTV footage and a missing person report filed by Umar Nisar Dar's family.
This led them to identify Dar and Lateef Bhat as the suspects behind the November 11 incident.
Laroo encounter kills Dar, Bhat escapes
Dar and Bhat had used nearby vegetation for cover during the attack from about 50 meters away.
The clues pointed security forces to Laroo, where an encounter broke out on November 16.
Dar was killed in the exchange, while Bhat, though injured, managed to escape and is still on the run.