UN envoy Parvathaneni Harish accuses Pakistan of shielding 9/11 plotters

The U.N. Security Council restated its strong stance against the 9/11 attacks. Parvathaneni urged countries to unite against terrorism, using these cases as proof of the problem.

He also raised concerns about more than 4 million Afghans had been returned by Aug. 22, 2026, stressing the need for more humanitarian help and a respectful return process.

India is working with the U.N. and Afghan authorities to support these efforts.