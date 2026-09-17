UN envoy Parvathaneni Harish accuses Pakistan of shielding 9/11 plotters
India's ambassador to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, openly criticized Pakistan for giving shelter to key 9/11 plotters like Osama bin Laden and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, with bin Laden found in a fortified compound in Abbottabad and Mohammed captured in Rawalpindi.
He argued this points to an ongoing environment that helps groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed stay active.
India urges unity and Afghan aid
The U.N. Security Council restated its strong stance against the 9/11 attacks. Parvathaneni urged countries to unite against terrorism, using these cases as proof of the problem.
He also raised concerns about more than 4 million Afghans had been returned by Aug. 22, 2026, stressing the need for more humanitarian help and a respectful return process.
India is working with the U.N. and Afghan authorities to support these efforts.