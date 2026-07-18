U.N. experts decry arrests of 5 indigenous activists in Assam
India
U.N. human rights experts are speaking up after five indigenous activists were arrested in Assam for protesting a proposed luxury tourism project near Kaziranga National Park.
The project, backed by the state and a major hotel group, has sparked fears among locals about losing their land and homes.
Experts urge release, pause land development
The experts say these arrests could seriously harm efforts to protect indigenous rights.
They are urging authorities to release the activists if they were detained just for peaceful protest and to pause any land development until local communities are properly consulted.
The message is clear: people defending their land should not face threats or jail time.