Unapproved Tsunami Jhula collapse at Surajkund Mela kills inspector Jagdish
India
At the Surajkund International Crafts Mela on February 7, 2026, the Tsunami Jhula swing ride collapsed, leading to the death of Inspector Jagdish from Haryana Police and injuring several others.
The ride wasn't even on the official list or approved to operate.
Investigators say it was running without permission and in unsafe conditions.
Haryana Human Rights Commission finds negligence
The Haryana Human Rights Commission found poor installation and shoddy safety standards behind the disaster.
Three officials from Haryana Tourism Corporation were held responsible for negligence, while safety checks revealed exposed wires and unprotected cables that could have caused shocks or fires.
Police are still investigating to make sure everyone involved is held accountable.