Unapproved Tsunami Jhula collapse at Surajkund Mela kills inspector Jagdish India May 09, 2026

At the Surajkund International Crafts Mela on February 7, 2026, the Tsunami Jhula swing ride collapsed, leading to the death of Inspector Jagdish from Haryana Police and injuring several others.

The ride wasn't even on the official list or approved to operate.

Investigators say it was running without permission and in unsafe conditions.