UNC asks PM Modi to probe Liangmai killings in Manipur India Jun 28, 2026

The United Naga Council (UNC) is calling on Prime Minister Modi for help after six Liangmai Naga civilians were found dead in Manipur.

The UNC says Kuki armed groups kidnapped 20 Nagas last month, released 14, but killed six.

They have asked for a judicial probe and stronger protection for their community.