UNC asks PM Modi to probe Liangmai killings in Manipur
India
The United Naga Council (UNC) is calling on Prime Minister Modi for help after six Liangmai Naga civilians were found dead in Manipur.
The UNC says Kuki armed groups kidnapped 20 Nagas last month, released 14, but killed six.
They have asked for a judicial probe and stronger protection for their community.
UNC demands Nemcha Kipgen removal
The UNC also wants Manipur's Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen removed, claiming she is linked to Kuki militants.
They are pushing to end a peace deal with Kuki groups, accusing them of attacking Naga villages.
Leaders warn that ongoing violence could derail the Indo-Naga peace process, which already faces roadblocks over issues like a separate Naga flag and constitution.