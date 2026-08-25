Undertrial Mohammad Hussain found in MIMS special ward during visit
During a surprise visit to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, officials found undertrial Mohammad Hussain, arrested in connection with alleged irregularities at the Srirangapatna Taluk Land Records Office, in a special ward, even though he didn't have any serious health issues.
The inspection raised questions over the special privileges allegedly being extended to the prisoner.
Case filed under new criminal laws
Turns out, Hussain's hospital stay was later admitted to MIMS Hospital on the recommendation of the jail medical officer, which isn't how things are supposed to work.
Sources also said he was allegedly meeting his girlfriend while in hospital.
All this has sparked questions about fairness for people in custody and authorities have now filed a case under new criminal laws.