Unemployed man behind 1,100+ hoax bomb threats across India, arrested

Delhi Police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Mysuru, Karnataka, for allegedly sending over 1,100 hoax bomb threats across India. The accused has been identified as Srinivas Louis. He was arrested from his rented house on Thursday in a joint operation by Delhi Police and local teams, according to a report by News18.

Ongoing probe Police allege Srinivas Louis targeted institutions Louis, a postgraduate from Bengaluru, is unemployed and lives with his retired government employee mother. The police suspect he may be suffering from mental distress. "He deliberately targeted prominent institutions, including courts and educational establishments, to maximize panic," an officer was quoted as saying. The exact motive behind these threats will be determined after further interrogation in Delhi.

National impact Hoax threats disrupted institutions nationwide The hoax threats had a nationwide impact, disrupting the normal functioning of several institutions. The Delhi High Court, Assembly, and various educational and government establishments were among those targeted. In one instance, a judge of the Delhi High Court filed a formal complaint after receiving a threat email, the officer said.

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Evidence collection Schools received 600-700 hoax bomb threats The investigation revealed that schools across India received around 600 to 700 hoax bomb threats between March 2025 and March 2026. Delhi-NCR alone accounted for over 500 such threats, with a peak in September 2025 when over 300 schools in Delhi received threats in a single day. Other regions also reported cases, including Bengaluru, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Noida.

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