UNESCO Kalka-Shimla train halted by soil erosion near Bridge 57
India
The famous Kalka-Shimla toy train, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has stopped running after heavy rainfall caused serious soil erosion near Bridge No. 57.
The affected stretch between Koti and Gumman led to 10 trains being canceled over the weekend.
Trains will only restart once everything's safe.
Himachal Pradesh monsoon about 104 dead
Himachal Pradesh is dealing with tough monsoon conditions: 64 roads are closed as of Sunday, and districts such as Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla have been hit hardest.
Even though August saw less rain overall, some areas got drenched with sudden downpours. More rain is expected until September 3.
Since June 30, about 104 people have died statewide in rain-related incidents and caused damage worth 1,184 crore rupees statewide.