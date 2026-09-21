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Home / News / India News / Cockroach joins cardiologist's dinner at JW Marriott; he shares video
Cockroach joins cardiologist's dinner at JW Marriott; he shares video
Dr. Seth shared the incident on social media

Cockroach joins cardiologist's dinner at JW Marriott; he shares video

By Snehil Singh
Sep 21, 2026
01:49 pm
What's the story

Dr. Ashok Seth, a prominent cardiologist, was left horrified after he discovered a baby cockroach on his dinner table at Romano's, an Italian restaurant in the JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. He took to social media to share the incident, naming the cockroach "Roachie" and joking that it seemed eager to join their meal. Despite their attempts to shoo it away, the insect refused to leave, he stated.

Twitter Post

Dr. Seth's post about cockroach

Online reaction

Marriott Bonvoy Assist responds to post

Dr. Seth's post raised concerns over hygiene and pest control at the restaurant. He tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration commissioner Tukaram Mundhe in his post, asking for an investigation into the matter.

Marriott Bonvoy Assist responded to his post, apologizing for the incident and assuring that it would be looked into. The response also asked Dr. Seth to share his details via direct message for follow-up action by the hotel management.

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Previous incidents

Similar hygiene violations reported earlier

This incident comes just weeks after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had issued notices to JW Marriott and Andaz in Delhi's Aerocity for serious hygiene violations.

These included active cockroaches near freezers, houseflies, and mosquitoes in food-prep areas, expired stock, and improper food storage.

Although this inspection was at a different property than where Dr. Seth dined, it has intensified online discussions about restaurant hygiene standards.

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