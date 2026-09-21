Cockroach joins cardiologist's dinner at JW Marriott; he shares video
What's the story
Dr. Ashok Seth, a prominent cardiologist, was left horrified after he discovered a baby cockroach on his dinner table at Romano's, an Italian restaurant in the JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. He took to social media to share the incident, naming the cockroach "Roachie" and joking that it seemed eager to join their meal. Despite their attempts to shoo it away, the insect refused to leave, he stated.
Twitter Post
Dr. Seth's post about cockroach
Look who came for dinner unexpectedly. ‘Roachie’ - a baby *cockroach was on our table wanting to share our dinner at the Romano restaurant at JW Marriott , Sahar , Mumbai, Saturday night*!!! Despite our persuasion ‘ Roachie’ refused to leave . Maybe wanted Piazza and not… pic.twitter.com/w1h92KZiaU— Dr. Ashok Seth (@Dr_AshokSeth) September 20, 2026
Online reaction
Marriott Bonvoy Assist responds to post
Dr. Seth's post raised concerns over hygiene and pest control at the restaurant. He tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration commissioner Tukaram Mundhe in his post, asking for an investigation into the matter.
Marriott Bonvoy Assist responded to his post, apologizing for the incident and assuring that it would be looked into. The response also asked Dr. Seth to share his details via direct message for follow-up action by the hotel management.
Previous incidents
Similar hygiene violations reported earlier
This incident comes just weeks after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had issued notices to JW Marriott and Andaz in Delhi's Aerocity for serious hygiene violations.
These included active cockroaches near freezers, houseflies, and mosquitoes in food-prep areas, expired stock, and improper food storage.
Although this inspection was at a different property than where Dr. Seth dined, it has intensified online discussions about restaurant hygiene standards.