Unexpected snowfall kills 2 women on Himachal's Mount Drilbu Ri

A pilgrimage to Mount Drilbu Ri in Himachal Pradesh turned tragic when unexpected snowfall led to the deaths of two women, Yangzin, 61, from Keylong, and Dawa Doma Bhutiya, 74, from Darjeeling.

Both reportedly lost their lives due to extreme cold and low oxygen at the 4,435-meter-high sacred mountain, which draws both Tibetan Buddhist and Hindu pilgrims.