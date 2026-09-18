Unexpected snowfall kills 2 women on Himachal's Mount Drilbu Ri
India
A pilgrimage to Mount Drilbu Ri in Himachal Pradesh turned tragic when unexpected snowfall led to the deaths of two women, Yangzin, 61, from Keylong, and Dawa Doma Bhutiya, 74, from Darjeeling.
Both reportedly lost their lives due to extreme cold and low oxygen at the 4,435-meter-high sacred mountain, which draws both Tibetan Buddhist and Hindu pilgrims.
Rescuers evacuate 700, 15 hospitalized
Rescue teams quickly stepped in, evacuating 700 stranded pilgrims after the weather took a turn.
Fifteen people were hospitalized with injuries or altitude sickness in Keylong.
Kiran Bhadana confirmed the two deaths and said all the pilgrims had been rescued.
The bodies of those who died are being examined so officials can fully understand what happened.