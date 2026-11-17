Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defends Punjab farmers
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stood up for Punjab farmers during his visit to Samrala, Ludhiana, saying it's unfair to blame them alone for Delhi's air pollution.
He praised local efforts to manage crop stubble without burning and pointed out that Chouhan visited Punjab to review the stubble-management experiment being undertaken by Punjab Agricultural University.
"Farmers should not be defamed, and people should not blame them for pollution. There are several other factors responsible for pollution," he said, reminding everyone that many factors play a role.
Punjab records 6,433 stubble burning incidents
Despite these positive steps, stubble burning cases in Punjab have actually gone up this season: 6,433 incidents since mid-September, compared to 4,972 last year.
Hotspots like Ferozepur and Sangrur saw most of the action.
The state has responded by imposing environmental compensation of nearly ₹1.13 crore on violators, of which ₹40.60 lakh has been recovered, and registering 1,971 FIRs against violators.