Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stood up for Punjab farmers during his visit to Samrala, Ludhiana, saying it's unfair to blame them alone for Delhi's air pollution.

He praised local efforts to manage crop stubble without burning and pointed out that Chouhan visited Punjab to review the stubble-management experiment being undertaken by Punjab Agricultural University.

"Farmers should not be defamed, and people should not blame them for pollution. There are several other factors responsible for pollution," he said, reminding everyone that many factors play a role.