Union Budget 2026-27: Ayurveda gets a boost
Big update from the Union Budget 2026-27:
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has greenlit three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, along with upgrades to Ayush pharmacies and drug-testing laboratories and an upgraded WHO Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar.
The goal? Make Ayurveda education and research stronger, and bring holistic care closer to home.
More job options in health
The budget is also rolling out 10 new allied health courses—think optometry, applied psychology, anesthesia—to train one lakh professionals in five years.
There's a push to train even more wellness and yoga caregivers too.
This means more job options in health, better access to affordable treatments (so less money out of your pocket), and a bigger global spotlight on Indian wellness traditions.