Union budget 2026: Allocation for security, police, intelligence up 7.1%

Why this budget matters

This budget isn't just about big numbers—it means more investment in better tech, smarter infrastructure, and safer borders.

Funding for women's safety programs (including the Nirbhaya Fund) saw a boost, while key forces like the Intelligence Bureau and Indo-Tibetan Border Police got significant hikes.

Even Delhi Police and Jammu & Kashmir Police are getting more support.

For young people especially, these upgrades could mean safer cities, improved emergency response, and stronger protection across the country.