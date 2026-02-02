Union Budget 2026: Archeological sites to be transformed into cultural hubs
Big news from the Union Budget 2026-27: 15 of India's most historic archeological sites—including Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Adichanallur, Sarnath, Hastinapur, and Leh Palace—are getting transformed into vibrant cultural destinations.
Expect curated walkways, immersive storytelling setups, and technological support for conservation labs to make history feel a lot more alive.
Digital grid for better access
This move isn't just about preserving old ruins—it's about making our heritage way more accessible and engaging.
A new digital grid will map out all these cultural hotspots. Plus, with plans to train 10,000 guides (hello side hustle!), there'll be fresh opportunities for content creators, technology partners and local communities.
If you love history or just want cooler places to explore (and maybe work at), this is one upgrade worth watching.