Union Budget 2026: Archeological sites to be transformed into cultural hubs

Digital grid for better access

This move isn't just about preserving old ruins—it's about making our heritage way more accessible and engaging.

A new digital grid will map out all these cultural hotspots. Plus, with plans to train 10,000 guides (hello side hustle!), there'll be fresh opportunities for content creators, technology partners and local communities.

If you love history or just want cooler places to explore (and maybe work at), this is one upgrade worth watching.