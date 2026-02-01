Union Budget 2026: Ayurveda, wellness, and job opportunities

Moonshot mission to boost employment

If you're into healthcare or wellness—or just want more job options—this budget could be a game-changer.

AYUSH leaders are pushing a "moonshot mission" with an annual outlay of at least ₹500 crore over five years to prove how effective Ayurveda can be for conditions like diabetes and gut health, hoping to cut down on surgeries and emergency care.

This could boost employment in the sector, making this one of the biggest pushes yet for traditional medicine—and fresh opportunities for young professionals.