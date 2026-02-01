Union Budget 2026: Bullet trains to connect Chennai with Bengaluru, Hyderabad
Big news for travelers: Chennai is set to get high-speed rail connections to both Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Announced in the Union Budget 2026, these new corridors are among seven high-speed rail corridors, and the project would be executed by National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).
The goal? Make travel between major cities way quicker and more efficient.
Journey times will reduce drastically
Once these bullet train-style rails are up and running, you'll be able to get from Chennai to Hyderabad in under three hours (down from the current more than 12 hours).
But not everyone's celebrating—there has been disappointment in Coimbatore that the city didn't make the cut this time.
Many feel a high-speed link there would boost business and tourism across Tamil Nadu even more.