Union Budget 2026: Bullet trains to connect Varanasi, Siliguri, Chennai

These new lines were announced after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, which is designed to run at about 320km/h and is considered fast and efficient.

The announcement came alongside a proposed public capital expenditure of ₹12.2 lakh crore, focusing on boosting smaller cities too.

For example, the Mumbai-Pune route will cut travel time to under two hours—pretty game-changing if you're tired of long bus rides.