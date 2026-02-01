Union Budget 2026: Bullet trains to connect Varanasi, Siliguri, Chennai
Big news for travelers: India has announced plans to develop seven new high-speed rail corridors, connecting major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Varanasi, and Siliguri.
Announced in the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, these "growth connectors" are designed to slash travel times and make getting around way easier.
Mumbai-Pune route will cut travel time to under 2 hours
These new lines were announced after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, which is designed to run at about 320km/h and is considered fast and efficient.
The announcement came alongside a proposed public capital expenditure of ₹12.2 lakh crore, focusing on boosting smaller cities too.
For example, the Mumbai-Pune route will cut travel time to under two hours—pretty game-changing if you're tired of long bus rides.
Corridors expected to reduce emissions and boost local economies
Besides making travel faster and more comfortable (hello weekend trips!), these corridors are expected to help reduce emissions and give a big push to local economies.
The government hopes this move will connect more people and open up fresh opportunities across India.