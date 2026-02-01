Union Budget 2026: Defense ministry gets highest allocation among ministries

Budget focuses on new gear, including fighter jets and drones

A chunk of this money—₹2.19 lakh crore—is set aside for new gear like fighter jets, submarines, drones, and smart weapons.

The budget also makes it easier to build defense tech in India by cutting import duties on aircraft parts.

In light of geopolitical considerations involving China and Pakistan, these upgrades aim to keep India secure and self-reliant.

As Defense Minister Rajnath Singh put it, this budget tries to strike a balance between "security, development, and self-reliance"—all while backing the push for self-reliance.