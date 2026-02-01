Union Budget 2026: Defense spending jumps nearly 15% this year

Operational costs and 'Make in India' in focus

The larger budget isn't just about new hardware—it covers salaries and operations too, with these operational costs amounting to ₹3.12 lakh crore in the previous cycle.

With rising tensions near India's borders and recent military action (Operation Sindoor), this move aims to keep the country ready and secure.

Plus, there's a big push for "Make in India" in defense: ₹17,250 crore is going into research so we rely less on imports and build more at home.