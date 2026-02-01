Union Budget 2026: Defense spending jumps nearly 15% this year
India
This year's Union Budget has bumped up defense spending to ₹7.85 lakh crore—a nearly 15% jump from last year.
The government is putting more money into modern gear for the armed forces with a capital outlay of ₹2.19 lakh crore.
Operational costs and 'Make in India' in focus
The larger budget isn't just about new hardware—it covers salaries and operations too, with these operational costs amounting to ₹3.12 lakh crore in the previous cycle.
With rising tensions near India's borders and recent military action (Operation Sindoor), this move aims to keep the country ready and secure.
Plus, there's a big push for "Make in India" in defense: ₹17,250 crore is going into research so we rely less on imports and build more at home.