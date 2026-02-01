Union Budget 2026: Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana to make skills industry-relevant
India
This year's Union Budget brings two fresh initiatives for differently-abled individuals.
The Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana will provide industry-relevant, customized training specific to each Divyang group.
Alongside, the Divyang Sahara Yojana plans to make high-quality assistive devices more accessible by ramping up production with AI and research.
Government's bigger vision for all Indians
These moves are all about making life—and work—more inclusive for people with disabilities.
By focusing on real-world skills and easier access to tech that helps in daily life, the government is aiming for a more equal shot at jobs and independence.
It's part of a bigger push to support vulnerable groups across India, from mental health care to better farmer incomes.