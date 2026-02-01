Union Budget 2026: Duty-free limits raised for international passengers
The new Union Budget, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, brings some welcome updates for international passengers arriving into India.
Baggage rules have been relaxed and duty-free limits raised, all to make life simpler at customs and cut down on extra costs.
Trust-based customs system introduced
Under the Baggage Rules, 2016, the duty-free allowance is ₹50,000 for Indian residents and foreigners residing in India arriving from countries other than Nepal, Bhutan, or Myanmar, and the budget proposed raising duty-free allowances and reducing the customs duty on personal imports from 20% to 10%—though vehicles, alcohol, and tobacco aren't included.
The budget also introduces a "trust-based" customs system with a single-window clearance and plans for AI-powered port scanning soon.
Plus, cancer drugs are now cheaper with waived duties, and warehousing is getting an upgrade with electronic tracking.