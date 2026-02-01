Union Budget 2026: Duty-free limits raised for international passengers

Trust-based customs system introduced

Under the Baggage Rules, 2016, the duty-free allowance is ₹50,000 for Indian residents and foreigners residing in India arriving from countries other than Nepal, Bhutan, or Myanmar, and the budget proposed raising duty-free allowances and reducing the customs duty on personal imports from 20% to 10%—though vehicles, alcohol, and tobacco aren't included.

The budget also introduces a "trust-based" customs system with a single-window clearance and plans for AI-powered port scanning soon.

Plus, cancer drugs are now cheaper with waived duties, and warehousing is getting an upgrade with electronic tracking.