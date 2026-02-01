Union Budget 2026: Every district to get girls' hostel
Big news from the Union Budget—Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just announced that every district in India will get a girls' hostel.
The goal is to help more girls, especially from rural and semi-urban areas, continue their studies by giving them a safe place to stay closer to schools and colleges.
This move hopes to break down barriers like distance and safety concerns that often lead to girls dropping out.
Budget focuses on women-led development
This hostel plan is part of a bigger push for women-led development and better social infrastructure.
The 2026-27 budget also puts money into education and skilling.