Union Budget 2026: Every district to get girls' hostel India Feb 01, 2026

Big news from the Union Budget—Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just announced that every district in India will get a girls' hostel.

The goal is to help more girls, especially from rural and semi-urban areas, continue their studies by giving them a safe place to stay closer to schools and colleges.

This move hopes to break down barriers like distance and safety concerns that often lead to girls dropping out.