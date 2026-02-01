Union Budget 2026: Health ministry gets ₹1.06 lakh crore

Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY), which helps cover hospital bills for millions, got a bump up to ₹9,500 crore. The health infrastructure mission (PM-AB-HIM) saw an even bigger leap—up by nearly 68% to ₹4,770 crore—to strengthen hospitals and emergency care.

Government aims to set up new AIIMS across India

The government is also putting ₹11,307 crore into the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana to set up new AIIMS across India.

Overall, the health budget has grown by over 194%—showing a steady push to make healthcare better and more accessible for everyone.