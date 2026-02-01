Union Budget 2026: Health ministry gets ₹1.06 lakh crore
This year's Union Budget just gave healthcare a solid upgrade, with the Health Ministry set to receive ₹1,06,530.42 crore (₹1.0653 lakh crore)—a nearly 10% increase over the Revised Estimates of FY 2025-26.
The National Health Mission is also getting more support, with its budget rising to ₹39,390 crore.
PM-JAY, health infrastructure mission get significant boosts
Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY), which helps cover hospital bills for millions, got a bump up to ₹9,500 crore.
The health infrastructure mission (PM-AB-HIM) saw an even bigger leap—up by nearly 68% to ₹4,770 crore—to strengthen hospitals and emergency care.
Government aims to set up new AIIMS across India
The government is also putting ₹11,307 crore into the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana to set up new AIIMS across India.
Overall, the health budget has grown by over 194%—showing a steady push to make healthcare better and more accessible for everyone.