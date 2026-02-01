Union Budget 2026: Healthcare experts on why it's not enough India Feb 01, 2026

The new Union Budget is getting some heat for not doing enough about rising medical costs and everyday healthcare struggles.

While the government did remove customs duty on 17 cancer medicines and extended import duty exemptions for medicines imported personally for seven additional rare diseases, experts like Dr. Ravi Wankhedkar feel there's just not enough focus—or funding—for basic healthcare.

Even with these changes, most people still can't afford many of these treatments.