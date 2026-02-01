Union Budget 2026: How it impacts Delhiites

Highlights of the budget

If you earn up to ₹12 lakh a year (or ₹12.75 lakh if salaried), you won't pay any income tax now under the new tax regime—plus there's a bigger standard deduction.

Senior citizens get double the deduction limit, and it's easier to rent without heavy TDS cuts.

For those dreaming of faster travel or better campuses: seven new high-speed rail corridors are coming (including Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri), capital spending is up by 9%, five new university townships are in the works, and one girls' hostel will be set up in every district at higher education STEM institutions.

This budget aims to make life a bit smoother—and maybe even more affordable—for young people in Delhi.