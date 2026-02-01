Union Budget 2026: How it impacts Delhiites
Delhiites were hoping for some real relief this budget—think lower daily expenses, cheaper travel, and more support for education and railways.
On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rolled out the Union Budget 2026-27 with a focus on tax breaks, big infrastructure projects, and new education plans.
Highlights of the budget
If you earn up to ₹12 lakh a year (or ₹12.75 lakh if salaried), you won't pay any income tax now under the new tax regime—plus there's a bigger standard deduction.
Senior citizens get double the deduction limit, and it's easier to rent without heavy TDS cuts.
For those dreaming of faster travel or better campuses: seven new high-speed rail corridors are coming (including Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri), capital spending is up by 9%, five new university townships are in the works, and one girls' hostel will be set up in every district at higher education STEM institutions.
This budget aims to make life a bit smoother—and maybe even more affordable—for young people in Delhi.