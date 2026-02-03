Union Budget 2026: Jharkhand gets ₹7,536cr for railways
Big news for Jharkhand—this year's Union Budget has set aside a record ₹7,536 crore to boost the state's railways.
That's a massive leap from previous years and will help speed up projects like track doubling, electrification, and better connectivity across the state.
Investment to improve station facilities, boost local economy
With over 1,400km of new tracks added since 2014 (yep, that's more than the UAE's entire network), Jharkhand is on a fast track to better travel.
Plans include upgrading 57 stations under the Amrit Station Scheme and rolling out more Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains.
Plus, the state is set to receive further investments, with Dhanbad mentioned in connection with an approved Amrit Bharat route—expected to improve connectivity, create jobs, and improve mobility in mining and tribal regions.