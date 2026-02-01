Union Budget 2026: J&K gets ₹43,290cr, Ladakh ₹4,870cr
The new Union Budget is out! Jammu and Kashmir scored the highest funds among union territories this year with a big ₹43,290 crore allocation.
Ladakh also got a solid boost with nearly ₹4,870 crore set aside for its needs—split between everyday expenses and development projects.
From census to security upgrades
This budget means more support for security and local growth. J&K Police funding jumped to almost ₹10,000 crore, helping keep things safer on the ground.
There's also extra money for forces like CISF, which safeguards vital installations, and ITBP, which guards the India-China border, plus a push to modernize police tech.
And with ₹6,000 crore set aside for Census-related work, the government's gearing up for better data and planning ahead.
For anyone interested in how national priorities shape real life in these regions—this is where it all starts.