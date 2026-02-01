Union Budget 2026: J&K gets ₹43,290cr, Ladakh ₹4,870cr

From census to security upgrades

This budget means more support for security and local growth. J&K Police funding jumped to almost ₹10,000 crore, helping keep things safer on the ground.

There's also extra money for forces like CISF, which safeguards vital installations, and ITBP, which guards the India-China border, plus a push to modernize police tech.

And with ₹6,000 crore set aside for Census-related work, the government's gearing up for better data and planning ahead.

For anyone interested in how national priorities shape real life in these regions—this is where it all starts.