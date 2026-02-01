Union Budget 2026: MoEF&CC gets ₹3,759cr to tackle climate change
This year's Union Budget gives the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) a bump to ₹3,759.46cr—an 8% hike from last year.
The extra funds are meant to help the ministry handle India's climate challenges and support new green projects, even as cases at the National Green Tribunal keep piling up.
More money for research and monitoring
With more heatwaves, floods, and pollution affecting daily life in India, this funding matters.
There's more money for research and monitoring (up to ₹222.80cr), but pollution control actually got cut a bit.
The source article does not mention a large carbon-capture plan or related multi-year funding, though it does mention new freight corridors to make cargo transport greener—all aiming for a cleaner future as climate risks rise for most of us.