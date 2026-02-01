Union Budget 2026: MoEF&CC gets ₹3,759cr to tackle climate change

More money for research and monitoring

With more heatwaves, floods, and pollution affecting daily life in India, this funding matters.

There's more money for research and monitoring (up to ₹222.80cr), but pollution control actually got cut a bit.

The source article does not mention a large carbon-capture plan or related multi-year funding, though it does mention new freight corridors to make cargo transport greener—all aiming for a cleaner future as climate risks rise for most of us.