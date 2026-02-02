Union Budget 2026: Record allocation for railways
This year's Union Budget has given Indian Railways a record ₹2.78 lakh crore—up from last year's ₹2.65 lakh crore (Union Budget 2025-26).
The funds will go into building new lines, doubling tracks, buying trains, and making the network safer.
Plus, seven high-speed rail corridors are on the way, connecting cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Varanasi over nearly 4,000km.
Faster trains, better connections
More money for railways means faster trains and better connections across India—especially with those new high-speed routes in the works.
The government hopes this push will boost jobs and make travel greener (rail is 95% less polluting than road transport).
Budget messaging invoked Viksit Bharat, presenting the rail investments as boosting connectivity and regional development.
All in all, it's a big step toward making train travel quicker and cleaner for everyone.