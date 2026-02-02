Union Budget 2026: Record allocation for railways

Faster trains, better connections

More money for railways means faster trains and better connections across India—especially with those new high-speed routes in the works.

The government hopes this push will boost jobs and make travel greener (rail is 95% less polluting than road transport).

Budget messaging invoked Viksit Bharat, presenting the rail investments as boosting connectivity and regional development.

All in all, it's a big step toward making train travel quicker and cleaner for everyone.