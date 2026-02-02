Union Budget 2026: ₹70,163cr for Jal Jeevan Mission India Feb 02, 2026

This year's Union Budget set aside ₹70,163 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which aims to bring tap water to every rural home.

But after a surprise cut in the previous budget cycle—when the Budget Estimate in the Union Budget 2025-26 was about ₹67,000 crore but the revised estimate for 2025-26 reported in Budget 2026 documents was reduced (to ₹17,000 crore)—there's now a big gap in what's needed versus what's being spent.

The government says the new funds will help finish the remaining connections and make sure they last.