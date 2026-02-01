Union Budget 2026: ₹750cr allocated for voter ID cards
India
This year's Union Budget sets aside ₹250 crore to issue and update voter ID cards (EPICs) for India's massive 99 crore electorate.
The funding is split between the Center and states, while another ₹500 crore will help clear bills from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Opinion
Getting everyone a valid voter ID keeps elections fair and accessible—especially with so many new voters joining in.
Sharing costs between the Center and states makes things smoother, and settling old election expenses means agencies can focus on future polls without leftover bills hanging over them.
It's all about keeping the voting process strong, transparent, and ready for what comes next.